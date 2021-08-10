Amherstburg's COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic Closes Its Doors

After nearly 39,000 doses, Amherstburg's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the Libro Centre has officially closed its doors.

The clinic began offering shots to those over the age of 70 on March 31 and continued administering vaccines to all eligible residents until this past Saturday.

Amherstburg fire chief Bruce Montone says it was a busy time at the site.

"We were open for 101 days and it absolutely was a team effort from the county to the municipality and to all the staff that worked at the site for the 101 days. We are very, very pleased that we were able to contribute that we did," he says.

Montone says everyone involved made a lasting impact.

"Everyone who received a vaccine, you can now hug your grandchildren or your children or your spouse or your family and friends. So the impact, I think, is way beyond the number of vaccines. Triple, quadruple perhaps," he says.

Montone says it was a job well done by all staff.

"Certainly the feeling of everyone on our final day on Saturday was one of satisfaction and jubilation that they were able to accomplish so much and have such an impact on people's lives going forward," he says.

COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics remain open at Devonshire Mall in Windsor and the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.

Head to wevax.ca for more information on booking an appointment.

With files from Rob Hindi