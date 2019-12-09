Amherstburg's First Greenhouse Operation Gets Zoning Approval

Amherstburg's planning committee has given the green light to a major vegetable greenhouse operation.

While council still needs to give site plan approval, mayor Aldo DiCarlo says the 106-acre project on Concession 3 North would be a first for the town which currently doesn't have any large scale greenhouses.

He says it's a great opportunity for diversification.

"I guess we're known for a lot of things. One of them is not necessarily greenhouses, but this particular developer saw that as an opportunity. It's diversifying our industry right? I think that's probably one of the most important reasons to move forward with this."

DiCarlo says a number of residents were concerned about light pollution caused by grow lights, but the developer has committed to only using natural light.

"Some of the suggestions actually came from them. I don't know this developer extremely well, but I've not heard anything bad about them. This must be a good example that they actually already thought ahead about some of the issues and said we don't have any problem dealing with those ahead of time."

Proposed site of a new greenhouse operation on Concession Rd. 3 near the former General Chemical property in Amherstburg. December 8, 2019 (Photo via/www.amherstburg.ca)

He says administration has been able to look to other municipalities for advice.

"The issues that other municipalities have had, I think we're in a great situation thanks to them leading. We now have learned a lot things that we can implement from the beginning that they're now trying to get implemented way past the building stage."

The project also includes a warehouse, office and living quarters for seasonal workers.

If approved, construction could start in early 2020.