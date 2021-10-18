Amherstburg's interim CAO says work is underway to find permanent replacement

Amherstburg's interim CAO appears to be settling in to his new role.

Retired Tecumseh CAO Tony Haddad was brought on board after a number of staff members, including former CAO John Miceli, were let go.

Haddad says the first two weeks on the job have been quite busy as he's been interviewing town staff and council members in an effort to determine the best path forward.

"Been seeing a lot, observing a lot, assessing what I've been seeing," says Haddad. "Just trying to address the issues at hand. A few vacancies we need to address as well as some administrative matters, working with the staff to strengthen and provide some direction and leadership."

He says he's confident things can turn around at town hall.

"The common theme was bringing stability back to the town and to the municipality, providing leadership that's needed and addressing the vacancies that we have and beginning the recruitment process to bring in the talent that's needed to fill those vacancies," he says.

Haddad says he jumped at the opportunity when the offer was made.

"I've been busy working in a consulting capacity for the last couple of years since I retired from Tecumseh," says Haddad. "This was an intriguing opportunity and a municipality that was in need of some assistance and I thought that I would be able to provide that to them. So, here we are."

He adds the town has hired a recruiting firm and the process of finding a new CAO is underway.

There's no word yet when Amherstburg will name a permanent replacement.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi