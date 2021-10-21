Amherstburg's mayor happy with name for town's new high school

Amherstburg's new school will be known as North Star High School.

The decision was made at a public school board meeting Tuesday night where trustees gave unanimous support to the name.

Controversy had surrounded the naming process, but Mayor Aldo DiCarlo believes the naming committee landed on a solid choice.

He says the name fits well with the town's history.

"The significance of the name was explained very well with the connection of the Indigenous meaning and the Underground Railroad and our Freedom Museum," he continued. "I think there's significant reasons to have that and I think it should go well I hope."

DiCarlo says all of the names put forward had their own merits.

"All of them were chosen with some specific meaning behind them, but I do like the North Star. I think it fits well into Amherstburg's history and, hopefully, it will be well accepted by the residents and students who use the school," he said.

He says, no matter which name was picked, not everyone would be happy.

"There is some feedback back and forth. It seems to be being received with mixed emotions which can be expected considering the debate in the past, but again, the school board has chosen the name with the help of the naming committee and I think they've done a good job."

The names Great Sauk (Sock) Trail, Southwest Alliance and Southwest Unity were also considered for the school.

The new $24-million facility will consolidate students from Western Secondary and General Amherst High School.

Construction is underway with a goal of having the school open for September 2022.