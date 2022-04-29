Amherstburg's mayor not seeking re-election

Amherstburg mayor Aldo DiCarlo will not seek re-election in October's municipal election.

He tells AM800 news, his decision to step away is a personal decision.

"This consideration has been ongoing for a while," says DiCarlo. "The decision was not made quickly or lightly. My family obviously was involved. I don't think people appreciate, it's not just the elected official who's affected by the commitment but the entire family is."

DiCarlo was first elected in 2014 and then again in 2018.

He says he informed town staff about his decision earlier this week, and that the COVID-19 pandemic helped him make up his mind.

"It made me realize I had very little time available to spend with family and now's just a point in my life that I think I would like to be there more for them which means that I have to give up one of my jobs and it will be the mayor's job," DiCarlo said.

DiCarlo says he's proud of many council accomplishments in his eight years, but highlights the town's finances.

"Looking back we paid down debt, year over year we've invested millions into the infrastructure but switching to a pay as you go process instead of adding to long term debt and now this year we've hit over $20-million in infrastructure, new projects for this year," added DiCarlo.

DiCarlo replaced Wayne Hurst as mayor, who didn't seek re-election in 2014.

In 2014, he defeated Ron Sutherland, John Sutton and Marty Adler.

In 2018, DiCarlo beat Glenn Swinton.

Interested individuals running in the 2022 municipal election can begin to file their nomination papers on Monday.

The municipal election is set for October 24.