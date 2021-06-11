Amherstburg's Open Air Weekends Set to Return

Open air weekends are returning to Amherstburg.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says for the second year in a row, street closures begin Friday through the weekend to allow for extended patios and sidewalk sales.

"The feedback from the people who enjoy going down there has been great," says DiCarlo. "I think everyone is a little tired of the lockdown restrictions and I fully expect the turnout to be pretty good."

Because of the short notice, DiCarlo says he's unsure if all businesses will be ready to go for this weekend.

"I know last year not everybody was all set on the first weekend that we opened so if they're not out there this weekend, I'm sure that they'll come online as the season progresses," says DiCarlo.

During 2021 budget deliberations, council earmarked $50,000 for program.

The initiative was introduced last July as part of the town's COVID-19 recovery and revitalization plan.

Open Air Weekends are expected to wrap up on September 27.