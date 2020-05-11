Amherstburg's Rib Fest Cancelled

Another popular local festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Rotary Club of Amherstburg has announced the cancellation of this year's Rib Fest at the Libro Centre.

"We have made the difficult decision to cancel the Rib Fest for 2020 for the well being of the residents, attendee, Rotarians and all the volunteers that help us out," says president Anne Marie Favot.

She says they looked at ways to keep the event going but decided it was best to cancel it for this year.

"We looked at other avenues of still bringing in part of the festival, maybe just the ribs and have some take out but the social distancing, we wouldn't be able to manage that so it was a very difficult decision to cancel but we felt it was best," she says.

The event was entering its 11th year and was suppose to take place from July 3 to July 5.