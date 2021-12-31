Amherstburg's River Lights to stay on until the end of January

Amherstburg residents asked for it and the town is stepping up.

Manager of Tourism and Culture Anne Rota says Amherstburg's River Lights will be extended through the month of January after the town received several calls from the community requesting the displays be left on.

Rota says January can be a long month for many and COVID-19 restrictions aren't making things any easier.

She says it's a great opportunity to get outside and get some fresh air.

"January is typically a long and cold and dark month and we thought if it can help just one person with that seasonal affective disorder. We want people to come out, enjoy the fresh air and walks are safe and healthy and River Lights does just that."

Rota is hoping families take advantage of the extension.

"With the news of the extension with the kids being home, all of that put together, get out, the playground is open. It gets dark so fast in January. So those lights, they are inspiring."

Amherstburg's River Lights were scheduled to come down January 3, but will now stay on until the end of the month in Toddy Jones and King's Navy Yard Park.

Rota says the additional cost is minimal and the event's sponsors have agreed to help out.