Amherstburg's turkey giveaway for those in need goes this weekend

Amherstburg Community Services, thanks to a $10,000 from Michael Dunn on behalf of Kingsbridge Development, will be hosting a turkey giveaway on Saturday to assist families in need during the holiday season.

The purpose of the turkey give-away is to help those who may otherwise not have a festive meal on their table this holiday season.

Kathy DiBartolomeo, ACS Executive Director, says they're appreciative of the efforts of Michael Dunn and Kingsbridge Development as well as their volunteers.

"There is a bigger need this year. We are lucky we've also had a lot of volunteers step up to help us fill the food bags and it just means a lot more this year. Seniors, families, everyone has expressed a need this year."

Families who are experiencing the financial stress of the holidays are welcome to attend, and the line can be accessed to the east of the Community Hub on Richmond, closest to Fryer Street.

In the spirit of safety for those attending, this will be a contactless process, so people will be required to remain in their vehicle and have their trunks open.

This is the second time Amherstburg Community Services is holding a turkey giveaway, according to DiBartolomeo.

"The first one was very good, I think we gave away everything in an hour or two," she continued. "I expect this one people will be lined up even earlier and it will go quickly, so we encourage everyone to come out early."

DiBartolomeo says events like these give everyone an opportunity to pause and reflect on what is important this holiday season.

"It's a very bittersweet time of year for us. You're grateful to help people, but it's sad to see that it can be such a difficult time for some people. It does put a smile on your face though and the gratitude we get is wonderful," DiBartolomeo said.

The turkey giveaway will be held at the Amherstburg Community Hub, 320 Richmond Street, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 11 but organizers are encouraging anyone interested to show up early.