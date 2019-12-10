Amherstburg Senior Faces Charges After Head On Crash

An Amherstburg senior faces charges from a head-on crash where a vehicle was in the wrong lane.

Early Sunday morning, OPP responded to a serious crash on the 401 westbound near Highway 3.

A vehicle was travelling eastbound in the lanes and struck another vehicle injuring four people — two adults and two children.

75-year-old Gerald Beaulieu wasn't injured and was arrested at the scene.

He's charged with driving while impaired and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.