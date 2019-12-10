iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Amherstburg Senior Faces Charges After Head On Crash

am800-news-mvc-crash-401-december-8-2019

An Amherstburg senior faces charges from a head-on crash where a vehicle was in the wrong lane.

Early Sunday morning, OPP responded to a serious crash on the 401 westbound near Highway 3.

A vehicle was travelling eastbound in the lanes and struck another vehicle injuring four people — two adults and two children.

75-year-old Gerald Beaulieu wasn't injured and was arrested at the scene.

He's charged with driving while impaired and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

TWITTER