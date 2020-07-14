Amherstburg Shoots Down Site Plan for New Greenhouse Operation

A site plan for a new greenhouse in Amherstburg, Ont. has been shot down by town council, despite advice from administration that there's no basis to deny it.

The site plan for a greenhouse operation on Concession Road 3 that includes: a warehouse, production facilities, and bunkhouses for seasonal or migrant workers went before council Monday night.

With the current COVID-19 outbreaks at greenhouses in Leamington, Ont. and Kingsville, Ont., several councillors objected to the plan.

"Not all of them, but a huge number of the bunkhouses where migrant workers live and where they go at night have been hotbeds of COVID-19," says Councillor Michael Prue, who objected because there is no mention of how those bunkhouses will be laid out.

Town CAO John Miceli made it clear council is only responsible for approving items under the provincial building code.

"With regards to the working conditions of staff that are going to be residing in those bunkhouses, that is outside the jurisdiction of the municipality," says Miceli.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo reminded council that the same developer already won a zoning decision in front of the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal and a second appeal could result in legal action against the town.

"As much as I agree with all the concerns, and I have some as well, the reality is the building code is what it is," says DiCarlo who only votes on items to break a tie. "I just don't want to see another appeal that really wouldn't be in our favour."

More than 400 jobs would be created when the project is completed, but it's unclear how many would be filled by migrant workers.

Council voted 5-1 against the site plan — Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche was the lone vote in favour of moving forward.

The item will return at the next council meeting after letters are sent out to the province and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on the request of council.

Miceli advised council that the town may not receive a response within the 30-day period to approve the site plan and that could result in an appeal from the developer.