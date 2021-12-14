Amherstburg skateboard park to be relocated to Libro Centre

It appears the Amherstburg skateboard park is on the move.

Council has approved spending $75,000 to plan and design a new park to be located at the Libro Centre with the overall costs to be discussed during 2022 budget deliberations.

The skate park near the Community Hub on Richmond St. was removed in late November due to what was called "destructive conduct."

The park was moved from Centennial Park in June to make way for the new North Star High School.