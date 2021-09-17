Amherstburg staff must be vaccinated by mid-November or be subject to regular testing

Amherstburg council has passed a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for town staff.

Under the new rules, employees have until September 30 to get their first dose while second doses must be completed by November 15.

Those who choose to remain unvaccinated will not have testing as an option, they'll be put on unpaid leave which could result in dismissal.

Testing will be an option for anyone who has a medical or religious expemption to the policy.

Council passed the bylaw following a short in-camera session.