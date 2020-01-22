Amherstburg Students Unsuccessful with Plastic Ban Pitch in Essex

A pair of environmental crusaders aren't too happy with the reception they received at Essex town council.

Amherstburg elementary students Darragh Aston and Addisyn Walker have been successful in getting a number of local towns and organizations to move forward with a ban on single-use plastics, but Essex council wasn't so quick to jump on the bandwagon Monday night.

Walker says, rather than taking immediate action with a ban on plastic straws, council pushed the issue to administration to gather more information.

The Grade 8 student from Anderdon Public School wonders what more information they could need.

"We were truly disappointed. A simple step would be to get rid of plastic straws in their facilities, but they never said they would investigate it seriously or put forth the motion," says Walker. "We would like to thank the Essex town council for listening, but wish it could have gone differently."

Anderdon Public School students Darragh Aston (left) and Addisyn Walker (right) with their teacher Jodi Nolin (centre) at a Greater Essex County District School Board meeting held on May 21, 2019 (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)

Walker feels councillors were very apathetic toward considering a single-use plastics ban.

"We felt that they understood what we were trying to get across, but weren't ready to take action. It was surprising and frustrating," she says. "We felt that they definitely had heard of this idea before and understood, but really didn't feel like it was important enough for them to take action at this time."

Essex councillor Chris Vander Doelen told AM800's The Afternoon News that the the town wanted to take some time to look into alternatives to cut down on plastic waste.

He says the majority of council felt a total ban was a little extreme.

"We are all in favour of reducing plastics and reducing waste, but we thought it was a little bit extreme saying we want this banned. I have friends who have Parkinson's disease who can't drink a cup of water without a straw and, frankly, the paper ones just don't work. They disintegrate after a couple of sips," he says.

Chris Vander Doelen (left), Sherry Bondy, Morley Bowman, Larry Snively, Richard Meloche, Joe Garon, Kim Verbeek and Steve Bjorkman, December 3, 2018. (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Vander Doelen says switching from plastic to paper straws isn't going to solve the problem.

"I just don't see that it makes sense to cut down trees to avoid using some straws. If you don't want to use straws, don't use them. I never use them myself," he says. "We thought it was too much too soon to ask for an immediate ban. So we asked our administration to do a report on how we can help the cause by reducing waste."

Vander Doelen also believes there's more things to worry about than just plastic straws.

"One of the points I made was what about the lids? The lids weigh more than the straws. Why ban the straws and not the lids? This isn't thought through and it all seems to be in aid of saving some sea creatures that, frankly, have nothing to do with our local environment," he added.

Walker and Aston began their quest to ban single-use plastics back in April 2019 when they made a presentation to Amherstburg council.

At that meeting, town council unanimously agreed to ban plastic straws and stir sticks at the Libro Centre.

