Amherstburg tables 2022 draft budget with 3.35% tax increase

Amherstburg residents could be paying a little more on their taxes this year.

The town has tabled its draft budget for 2022 which includes a proposed 3.35% tax increase.

Interim CAO Tony Haddad presented the document Monday night which outlines a number of challenges including ongoing COVID-19 costs and rising inflation.

Council also received a report on a recent service delivery review which suggests hiring or modifying several positions to help with a staff shortage of town hall — those changes are not included in the proposed tax hike, but will be discussed during budget deliberations.

The public is encouraged to provide feedback on the town's website — a budget survey will go live Tuesday.

Deliberations are scheduled for January 26 and 27 with a goal of adopting the finalized budget on February 14.