Amherstburg taxi driver saves elderly woman from 'grandparents scam'
The Windsor Police Service is praising an Amherstburg taxi driver for saving an elderly passenger from falling victim to the 'grandparents scam.'
Police say taxi driver Abdullahi Farah helped make sure an 86-year-old passenger didn't get scammed out of thousands of dollars.
The 'grandparents scam' usually involves a phone call to the victim, with the caller claiming that a loved one is in trouble either with the police or courts and that some form of payment is required to help them out.
Police say at 5 p.m. on Feb. 3, Farah picked up an elderly woman who asked to go to a bank and during the drive, she expressed she needed to withdraw a large sum of money.
Constable Bianca Jackson says Mr. Farah thought this was odd and knew about the scams that were going on right now.
"Once he got to the bank he called the Windsor Police Service and explained the situation. An officer came out and was able to explain to our elderly female that what she was doing was part of a scam," she says.
The officer also learned that the woman had given out credit card information and police helped her to cancel that credit card to ensure she wasn't preyed upon even further.
We are proud to recognize Amherstburg taxi driver Abdullahi Farah, who heroically helped save an 86-year-old passenger from being scammed out of thousands of dollars. Way to go, Abdullahi! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/tn0FUejkCn— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 8, 2023
Windsor police posted about the case on Wednesday on social media with words of praise for Farah.
"We would like to thank Mr. Farah for his quick thinking and fast action," said police Chief Jason Bellaire. "He came across a person in trouble and selflessly took it upon himself to help them. His actions are commendable and an extraordinary example of good citizenship."
The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says if you receive a suspicious sounding phone call from someone claiming to be a family member, you should hang up and contact that family member directly with the number you have for them.
The same advice applies if the caller claims to be a law enforcement agent.
Police also urging everyone to warn their elderly loved ones to be vigilant about these scams, to never give out any information over the phone or agree to give any money.
If you believe you are or have been the victim of fraud, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre say you should contact your local police and call the centre at 1-888-495-8501.