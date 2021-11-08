Amherstburg to adjust 2022 budget timelines as new staff settles in

Amherstburg council is being asked to push back the town's 2022 budget timelines due to major turnover of staff at town hall.

Over the past few months, several key positions have seen a change including the CAO and the treasurer.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says budget deliberations typically take place in mid-November with the final budget passed in December, but administration is asking for more time as new staff members settle in.

He says there's been some staffing challenges across various departments.

"It's common knowledge that we're short a few people, especially in administration," he says. "We do have some temporary people working, but it slowed us down, especially the budget process."

DiCarlo says giving staff some extra time is not going to impact the final result.

"Pushing it into next year, it's not a huge concern as a lot of municipalities do opt to do the budget at the beginning of that year as opposed to the year before," says DiCarlo. "So I don't think there should be any major concerns from the residents by pushing it to that."

He adds administration is also planning on streamlining the budget document to make the process easier.

"It'll be an interesting process,"he says. "I think we're looking to change the structure of it a bit, but council is always looking to try and keep the tax rate to a minimum while trying to address the needs of the town and then of course, what a majority of residents might want to see moving forward."

Administration is requesting the budget be tabled on January 10 followed by a week of public input.

Deliberations would then take place January 26 and 27 with a goal of having the 2022 budget finalized by February 14.

Council will discuss the issue at its regular meeting Monday night at 6pm.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi