Amherstburg to Decide on Format for 2021 Open Air Weekends

Amherstburg is working out the details for this year's Open Air Weekends.

The town approved $50,000 in the 2021 Budget to continue the event that provided some safe fun for residents and helped businesses recover during the COVID-19 pandemic last summer.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says the public response was "overwhelmingly positive" but reactions were mixed from business owners.

He says council will weigh four options at Monday night's meeting to find a balance that works for everyone.

"Differen't timelines for the event and different types of street closures ... all the way to no street closures and just adding patios in some parking spots," he says.

DiCarlo expects road closures to be discussed at length.

"Whether streets have to be closed or whether just using parking spots and leaving some of the streets open still constitutes an open air weekend," says DiCarlo.

He says several delegates are set to address council.

"In reading the delegation information, it seems that people still support it, just possibly in a different format," he added.

DiCarlo says Open Air Weekends are expected to begin in May.

Amherstburg Town Council begins its livestream at 6 p.m. Monday.