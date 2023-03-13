Amherstburg to discuss report on proposed boat ramp at Walter Ranta Memorial Park

Councillors in Amherstburg are being asked to receive a report tonight completed by the Director of Parks, Facilities, Recreation & Culture about a proposed boat ramp at Walter Ranta Memorial Park.

An earlier council resolution had directed Administration to plan for a boat launch and report back to council.

Administration contacted several contractors to inquire about pricing for an access road to the water, with turn around and parking lot for approximately 10 to 15 trailers.

The basic cost to install a gravel access road with turnaround and parking area ranged between $250,000 and $300,000 according to the report, depending on soil conditions and the amount of stone required.

Cost to install a basic concrete boat launch on top of the access road ranged from $60,000 plus, depending on the engineering required and soil conditions at the launch access point which was undeterminable.

Other factors that will affect the total cost will be studies and testing that are required prior to the commencement of any work.

Councillor Linden Crain says there's going to be significant funds needed for the project.

"The main step right now is council would have to allocate roughly $170,000 from the Ranta Memorial Park reserve, in order to complete the necessary archeological assignment, geotechnical, and survey work is order to be actually begin to re-develop in the future," he said.

The total cost to construct a boat launch at Walter Ranta Memorial Park would be in the range of $460,000 to $525,000 or more depending on the outcome of the associated work.

Amherstburg doesn't have a public boat launch currently, as the former Ranta Marina is now the River Canard Yacht Club, but this development at council has come about due to an ask from the AMA Sportsmen Association.

According to Crain, the Town owns the park adjacent to where the Yacht Club is currently and they have met with the Sportsmen Association about the idea.

"I spoke to them on the campaign trail, and there seems to be a really large demand for increased access to the waterfront," he continued. "And that's something I want to continue doing, being on council we have the Duffy’s waterfront property and also just public access to launch a boat."

Crain says there are a number of studies that would have to take place in order for the proposed work to be completed, on top of what he'd already mentioned.

"Biological assessment, ERCA, the Department of Fisheries of Ontario, perhaps the Ministry of Natural Resources and Parks would have to have input on this, and those studies would need to be completed in order for us to actually move ahead with building a road, building places for trailers to park, and then also the boat launch."

Until the appropriate studies are completed, and funding sources identified, administration is not recommending that council proceed with the installation of a public boat launch at this time.

Council meets tonight at 6 p.m.