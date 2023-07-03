Amherstburg to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for new dog park

The Town of Amherstburg is getting ready to unleash the fun.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Monday to officially open the town's highly anticipated new dog park, located at The Libro Centre, 3295 Meloche Road.

The project was approved unanimously by council back in April 2022 at a cost of $166,000.

The park will be divided into two play areas. One for small dogs and one for larger dogs. The town says the facility has been thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs and preferences of dogs of all sizes.

The ceremony gets underway at 12:30 pm.

Everyone is welcome, including all four-legged friends of course.