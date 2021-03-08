Amherstburg to Host COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Centre

As COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue to ramp up, the region is getting another mass vaccination centre.

In partnership with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, Amherstburg's Libro Centre will host the clinic which is expected to stay open until late July or early August.

Town council unanimously approved the plan at its Monday night meeting.

Councillor Peter Courtney says the town is proud to be part of the solution.

"We all have our due diligence to when we get offered an opportunity to end this pandemic, we step up because there's only one way to end this. We get the vaccine, hopefully in large numbers, and get our region taken care of."

CAO John Miceli says the request to host the centre came straight from Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter.

"He looked at what the most strategic locations would be. It was also with regards to Amherstburg's administration having a proven track record for being successful with the flu clinic as well as the COVID testing. So that is a feather in our cap."

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says administration is doing great work with tight deadlines.

"What administration has put together to make Amherstburg such a viable location so that our residents do not have to leave the municipality is nothing short of amazing. It is incredible how quickly they brought this together and kept tweaking it to the point where, clearly, we became one of the primary locations."

Mass vaccination centres are already in place in at the WFCU Centre in Windsor and the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.

More information on when the centre in Amherstburg will open is expected to be released in the near future.

As of Monday, March 8, nearly 32,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered to local residents.