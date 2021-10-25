Amherstburg to host traditional Santa Claus Parade

A traditional Santa Claus Parade is returning to the Town of Amherstburg.

Manager of Tourism and Culture Anne Rota says the parade will take place on Saturday, November 27.

She says the town will also be launching its River Lights Winter Festival on November 20, a week before the parade.

Rota believes the community is looking forward to this year's events.

"Last year we did try something as everyone did, pivoting and doing what we could but yes both events, both the River Lights opening up again on November 20 followed by parade the following week."

He says safety measures will be followed at the events.

"Vaccinations, masks, social distancing and just being outside, we feel we are going to offer a very safe environment and just something can finally connect with again," Rota said.

Rota says there will be some new displays at River Lights.

"Through some really awesome grants, some sponsorships, we are able to put out some extra lighting this year, some new displays and Amherstburg is just such a sweet, cute, traditional place to come and visit," he continued. "I think people will be very very heartfelt, warm and fuzzy coming out to River Lights."

The parade will be run along Sandwich Street South to Richmond Street.

Last year, Amherstburg hosted a drive thru Santa Claus Parade at the Libro Centre.

River Lights will run from November 20 to December 31.