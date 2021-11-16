Amherstburg to relaunch in-person council and committee meetings
Council and committee meetings in Amherstburg are shifting back to an in-person model.
The town has announced in-person meetings will resume on Monday November 22.
According to a release, council chambers can accommodate normal capacity limits and those attending must show full proof of vaccination and wear a mask.
The release goes on to say, the town will continue to accommodate individuals who are unvaccinated with live streaming.
Delegations can appear via Zoom.