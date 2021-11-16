iHeartRadio
Amherstburg to relaunch in-person council and committee meetings

Council and committee meetings in Amherstburg are shifting back to an in-person model.

The town has announced in-person meetings will resume on Monday November 22.

According to a release, council chambers can accommodate normal capacity limits and those attending must show full proof of vaccination and wear a mask.

The release goes on to say, the town will continue to accommodate individuals who are unvaccinated with live streaming.

Delegations can appear via Zoom.

