Amherstburg unveils rainbow crosswalk near North Star High School

There is something new in the Town of Amherstburg.

The town held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning and unveiled its first rainbow crosswalk in recognition of the LGBTQ2S (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning and TwoSpirit) and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Colour) communities.

The crosswalk is located at the corner of Simcoe and Victoria Streets near North Star High School.

Councillor Linden Crain first brought the idea forward in June 2021 before he was elected to council.

His idea was approved by council in March 2022 with support from the Goggin family who made a financial contribution towards the crosswalk.

Crain says he's happy to see the crosswalk installed.

"It shows that we're an inclusive community and it wouldn't have happened without the Goggin family and our infrastructure team at the town for installing it," says Crain. "It's a positive day and it shows that we're welcoming."

Joanne Goggin says it was important for her family to support the project.

"We wanted to raise awareness," says Goggin. "We wanted there to be a symbol of pride in our community for the TwoSpirit LGBTQIA+ youth. It's right across from the high school and location couldn't be better."

Amherstburg's rainbow crosswalk is located at the corner of Simcoe and Victoria Streets, June 8, 2023 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Amherstburg mayor Michael Prue says the town did receive a couple of emails from residents who opposed the installation of the rainbow crosswalk.

"The people of this town are 99% supportive of what's going on here and we need to stand up and we need to do that not only as Amherstburg but also as Canadians," says Prue. "We are an inclusive community, get use to it."