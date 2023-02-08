Amherstburg volunteers to hold art auction 'Art for Parks' to raise money for local parks

A group of volunteers is holding an art auction to raise money for parks in the Town of Amherstburg.

The auction event called 'Art for Parks' is being organized by Kurt Reffle and Shawn Wilkie along with a team of volunteers, including members of Amherstburg council.

All proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the Town for playground equipment at Warren Mickle Park.

The event will feature a silent auction, an art sale from local artists such as Dennis White, Maddison Young and Denial. As well as other raffle items including gift baskets, signed hockey jerseys, tickets to see the Amherstburg Admirals and more.

Molly Allaire, Amherstburg councillor, says the parks help kids build friendships and have a safe space to grow their skills.

"To have these amenities for children, it's outstanding. They build friendships, they have a safe space to play, they're able to learn their communication skills and their adventure skills, and imagination, everything grows. And parents love it because then their kids are tired when they go home and they actually get to sleep, so, it's fantastic."

She says there is over 200 art donations for the event.

"So we have more than 200 donations of art, I believe about 13 or 14 pieces are going to be on for silent auction because they're just incredible. Other ones are just going to be for an art sale. But, we're not just art, if you come out and you have an art enthusiast with you but you're not interested, still come out because we have so many donations for our local shops."

Allaire says there are many items to purchase, even if you don't want art pieces.

"We have tickets to the Admirals game, they signed a hockey stick for us and a jersey. We have a whole bunch of gift baskets and stuff, so like Sobey's donated a gift basket. We have our local vendors. Canadian Tire just donated, Movati Gym just donated. Everyone's been trying to help out and come together, so there's other options."

The event will run on February 25 at the AMA Sportsmans Club in Amherstburg at 468 Lowes Side Road, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at the door the day of the event, or at Musicland located at 59 Richmond Street.

Those looking to donate or sponsor the event can contact Kurt Reffle at trukref@gmail.com.