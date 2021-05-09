Amherstburg Woman Charged in Serious Crash in Chatham-Kent
An Amherstburg woman is facing impaired driving related charges after a serious crash in Chatham-Kent.
Police have released new information regarding the two vehicle collision in January.
The investigation has revealed a woman driving westbound on Goodreau Line ran a stop sign and was struck by a vehicle driving southbound on Wheatley Road.
The woman suffered serious injuries and total damage was $30,000 according to police.
Melissa Keresztyen, 37, has been charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit, two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm, disobey stop sign and failing to properly wear a seat belt.
She'll appear in court later this month.