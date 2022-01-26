Amherstburg woman charged with stunt driving in LaSalle

An Amherstburg woman is facing a stunt driving charge after a traffic stop in LaSalle.

Just before 11 a.m. on Jan. 25, LaSalle police spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Front Road near Jewel Street.

The officer recorded her speed on radar at 105 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone, 55 km/h over the posted speed limit.

A 22-year-old was charged with stunt driving and as a result of the charge, her drivers licence was automatically suspended for 30 days and the vehicle she was driving was impounded for 14 days.

She will also be responsible for all associated towing and storage fees.

If convicted, she will face a fine of not less than $2,000 and her licence could be suspended for not more than two years, if this is a first conviction, and not more than ten years on any subsequent conviction.