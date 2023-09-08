Amherstburg woman facing impaired driving charges

Tecumseh OPP have charged an individual following a single-vehicle collision investigation early Friday morning.

According to police, on September 8, at approximately 12:32 a.m., members of the Tecumseh branch responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 3 at the roundabout near Howard Avenue.

Police say the driver left the scene on foot and was located by officers on Howard Avenue at South Talbot Road and was displaying signs of alcohol impairment.

The driver was taken into custody without incident and taken to the local detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old Amherstburg woman has been charged with two criminal counts related to impaired driving.

No injuries were reported.

Police say a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Windsor court on September 19.