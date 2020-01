An Amherstburg woman says she plans to share her winnings.

Shelley Lovell-Rees is $100,000 richer after winning with Instant Wild Cards.

The married mother of two scratched her ticket at Simcoe Variety on Simcoe St. in Amherstburg.

Lovell-Rees says "I celebrated my win with the store owner. And I took a selfie with the screen that said 'Big Winner.'"

The 52-year-old teacher adds "now I can finally take care of my parents who have given me so much."