Amico Donates GPS System to St. Clair College Engineering Students

Engineering Technology students at St. Clair College in Windsor are getting a unique opportunity, thanks to a donation from Amico Infrastructures.

The company has donated a $34,000 Global Positioning System and has pledged to cover the annual $4,300 subscription fee as well.

Amico's Technical Services Manager Tony Youssef, calls it a "competitive advantage for St. Clair College students" as the equipment isn't offered at any other college.

Students from Civil Engineering Technology, Construction Engineering Technician and Architectural Technology will now have the opportunity to learn surveying with the latest technology used in the construction industry.

Amico Infrastructures has donated a $34,000 Global Positioning System to St. Clair College (Photo courtesy of St. Clair College)