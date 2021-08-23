Amid rising COVID-19 numbers, WRH encouraging people to get tested
Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the region, Windsor Regional Hospital is encouraging anyone experiencing symptoms to get tested.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced an increase of 69 new cases from the previous day on Friday, and the region currently has the highest test positivity rate province wide.
Earlier this month, Windsor Regional Hospital increased capacity at its COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Ouellette Campus to accommodate a rise in demand for tests for the virus.