A group representing municipalities in Ontario says the province must conduct broad consultations as it considers expanding so-called "strong mayor" powers to communities other than Toronto and Ottawa.

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario told a legislative committee Monday the government should consult the public as well as professional and municipal political organizations on various issues related to extending those powers, including the criteria to select municipalities.

In Essex County, councillors in Kingsville backed a notice of motion to petition the province against expanding the powers in Bill 3 to smaller municipalities.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald who was recently re-elected to the Board of Directors of AMO, says if these powers were to be enacted it would have a huge impact on how council's run.

"If you've got somebody that is representing a special interest group and that one person can pretty much decimate the top layer of administration, that is not how democracy works in Ontario and in Canada. So I am definitely not a fan of strong mayors."

One of the main reasons given by the province for why the legislation is important is related to building housing.

MacDonald says the potential is very great for having an unscrupulous leader get elected and then running roughshod.

She says the powers given to a mayor under this legislation could see them reshape the staff, and it's not not easy to keep and retain administration members as is.

"And who will they be replaced with? That's my question. If you have a special interest mayor come in and he gets rid of the directors, and he gets rid of the CAO. And then who is he replacing them with, and what happens in those four years if only those special interests are served? It's to the detriment of the population," she said.

MacDonald says recent discussions at AMO showed that while mayors from smaller municipalities were pretty uniformly opposed, mayors from bigger areas were open to the idea behind Bill 3.

"It was quite an interesting dynamic to see. But AMO is saying that you need to have lots of consultations with the public, with other municipal leaders as well as administrators. To just do this across the board is a foolish, foolish, mistake."

Bill 3 would give the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa veto powers over bylaws that conflict with provincial priorities, such as building housing. A council could override the mayor’s veto with a two-thirds majority vote.

The proposed legislation would also give the mayors the responsibility for preparing and tabling their city’s budget, instead of council, appointing a chief administrative officer, and hiring and firing department heads, except for statutory appointments such as an auditor general, police chief or fire chief.

Premier Doug Ford has also said those powers will eventually be extended to mayors in some other municipalities.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive