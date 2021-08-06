An Improvement in Windsor's Jobless Rate

An improvement in the unemployment rate in the Windsor-area.

According to Stats Canada, it moved to 11.1-per cent in July compared to 11.8 per cent in June.

Statistics Canada says the economy added 94,000 jobs in July as public health restrictions continued to be lifted, with the gains coming primarily in Ontario.

The agency says the gains were concentrated in the service sector, with 35,000 jobs added in accommodation and food services.

July employment gains were largely in full-time work, which rose by 83,000 or half a percentage point and occurred in multiple sectors.

The unemployment rate fell to its lowest since March of this year, at 7.5 per cent for July compared with 7.8 per cent in June.

The result left the country about 246,400 jobs, or 1.3 per cent, below pre-pandemic employment levels seen in February 2020.

The number of people considered long-term unemployed was 244,000 higher than before the pandemic and accounted for 27.8 per cent of total unemployment.

With files from the Canadian Press