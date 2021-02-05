An Improvement in Windsor's Unemployment Rate

An improvement in the unemployment rate in the Windsor area.

Statistics Canada reports that jobless rate moved to 10.3 per cent in January after sitting at 11.1 per cent in December.

Stats Canada says the national economy lost almost 213,000 jobs in January as employment fell to the lowest level since August last year, wiping out the gains made in the fall.

The unemployment rate rose 0.6 percentage points to 9.4 per cent, the highest rate since August.

The losses were almost entirely concentrated in Ontario and Quebec, and mostly in the retail sector as lockdowns and restrictions closed many businesses.

Employment declines were heavy in the services sector and part-time work fuelling the largest monthly decline since April when some two million jobs were lost.

Statistics Canada says the losses in January now put the country 858,300 jobs, or 4.5 per cent, short of employment levels from last February just before the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With files from the Canadian Press