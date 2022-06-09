An increase in dirty yard complaints in Windsor

An increase in the number of dirty yard complaints in the City of Windsor.

Between Jan. 1, 2022 and June 8, 2022, the city received 2,538 dirty yard complaints, 162 more than the 2,379 complaints filed during the same time period in 2021.

Craig Robertson, Deputy Licence Commissioner for the City of Windsor, says the number of complaints is higher than normal compared to the same time last year, and even compared to the level of complaints filed before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robertson believes one factor behind the increase is that people were spending more time at home during the pandemic.

"As opposed to being at work, after work having to run around, life gets busy and it may not be in front of you or saying 'I'll call the city one day.' I think with people staying at home more often or working from home, it makes it more convenient to call the city," he says.

Robertson says there are many factors when it comes to a dirty yard which includes grass being longer than 12 inches, shrubs and landscaping not being cut back so it doesn't cause a nuisance and garbage not covered up.

"Stuff that belongs inside your house, should be inside your house or stored in a garage, they should not be out in the yard," he says. "Property owners are also responsible maintaining their portion of the boulevard or alley. So we're looking at tall weeds and grass, illegally dumped material or loose garbage and debris."

Robertson says depending on the situation, bylaw enforcement officers do have some discretion, if it's something minor that could be resolved by a knock on the door or a phone call to the homeowner.

He says bylaw enforcement officers do perform a site inspection to determine the course of action, typically followed by an order to comply.

"It's a notice that we have to personally serve the property owner, so it may be posted on the door or we may have to send it by registered mail with a time frame to comply. The typical time frame would be seven days, so we give the opportunity for the property owner or the residents to bring their property to bylaw standards," says Robertson.

If the property owner fails to comply with an order, the city has the ability to go in and conduct a clean-up with the expenses applied to the property tax bill.

In 2019, the city passed a motion to allow a $215 fine to be applied to repeat offenders on top of any clean-up charges.

Complaints over dirty yards can be made by calling 3-1-1 or click here to file an online complaint on the City of Windsor's website.