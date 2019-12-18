An Increase in Impaired Driving Charges Across Windsor-Essex

Impaired driving charges are on the rise across the region.

That's according to Mothers Against Drunk Driving Windsor and Essex County.

Community Leader, Chaouki Hamka says recent statistics for 2019 show an increase in Windsor, Amherstburg plus some areas of the county.

He says he received the stats last week and they show there is a 25% spike in impaired driving charges in Windsor and Amherstburg, a 20% jump across Essex County but a 30% decrease in the town of LaSalle.

An officer with the Windsor Police Service Traffic Unit speaks with a driver at a R.I.D.E. program in east-Windsor over the Victoria Day Weekend on Saturday May 18, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Windsor Police Service)

Hamka says the numbers reflect service wide patrols including RIDE programs conducted by Windsor police, LaSalle police and Ontario Provincial Police.

He says people who haven't been caught before are getting caught now.

"With those numbers, quite a bit of charges but enforcement is out there," says Hamka. "Police are tackling impaired driving, they're taking it very, very seriously."

He adds that he's hopeful the figures are due more to enforcement action by police.

MADD Windsor & Essex County launched its annual Project Red Ribbon campaign in November.

It asks drivers to place a red ribbon on their vehicle in a show of support for sober driving.

The campaign runs until January 6th.