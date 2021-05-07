An Increase in Windsor's Jobless Rate in April

The unemployment rate in the Windsor area grew last month.

According to Statistics Canada, it moved to 10.6 per cent in April, up from 9.8 percent in March.

Stats Canada says the economy lost 207,000 jobs in April as a new rise in COVID-19 cases led to renewed public health restrictions that closed businesses.

The national unemployment rate rose to 8.1 per cent from 7.5 per cent in March.

Statistics Canada says the number of employed people in April working less than half their usual hours increased by 288,000 or 27.2 per cent.

The losses in April nearly wiped out the 303,000 jobs added in March when the economy outpaced expectations and put the country about half a million jobs below pre-pandemic levels.

More losses were seen in full-time work than part-time work, with the retail sector hit hardest.

With files from the Canadian Press