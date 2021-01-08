An Increase in Windsor's Unemployment Rate

An increase in the unemployment rate in the Windsor area.

Statistics Canada reports that jobless rate moved to 11.1 per cent in December, up from 10.6 per cent in November.

Stats Canada says the economy lost 63,000 jobs in December in the first monthly decline since April amid tightened public health restrictions to slow a resurgence in the pandemic.

The national unemployment rate edged up to 8.6 per cent compared with 8.5 per cent in November.

The result ended a streak of monthly job gains that began in May as restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the pandemic began to ease.

