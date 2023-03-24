An increase in youth-related crime in Windsor in 2022

The Windsor Police Service is reporting an increase in youth-related crime across the city in 2022.

According to the year-end statistics presented to the Windsor Police Services Board on Thursday, youth-related crime was up 11.9 per cent in 2022 compared to 2021.

There were 254 youths involved in crime as either an accused party, an arrested person, a charged person, or an offender, compared to 227 in 2021.

Windsor police chief Jason Bellaire says they have reinvigorated their connection with youth crime in the last couple years by working closer with groups like Youth Diversion and trying more intervention to prevent the evolution into adult crime.

"One explanation is sometimes that our involvement is creating a higher statistic. But certainly I can't rule out there there is an increase in youth crime this year and it may go down next year, and it may not. Certainly violent crime as it relates to youth is the bigger concern," he says.

The number of young person’s committing violent crime increased 35 per cent with 156 youths in 2022 compared to 115 in 2021. This total is also above the five year average of 149.

Chief Bellaire says they noted the increase in violent crime involving youth when going through the statistics.

"We are connecting with our partners in Youth Diversion and New Beginnings, and the other groups, we're very closely aligned with them. Our investigators meet with them all the time. And it's something that we hope that the next time around with the report, the good news is that we've made the appropriate interventions, not just as a police service but with the other agencies that are involved with youth interventions," he says.

Bellaire adds that they're hoping through that collaborative effort that we settle our statistics a little bit more and that we see that downward trend that we like to see.

The number of young person's committing property crime was 62, a 32 per cent increase over 2021. The total of 62 is still significantly below the five year average of 86.

According to the report, young offender's committing drug related crimes decreased in 2022. There were two cases in 2022, down 14 from 2021 and is below the five year average of 10.