An Internet Purchase Exchange Zone is now available in LaSalle

The LaSalle Police Service has created an Internet Purchase Exchange Zone to offer the public a safer option when buying items online and through social media.

The Exchange Zone is in the visitor parking lot at 1880 Normandy St., a visible public space with signage, right near police headquarters.

Police say all areas of the lot are recorded on video surveillance at all times.

Constable Terry Seguin says they set this up in response to comments and requests from the public.

Seguin says even before this, they always encouraged people to do any exchanges in a public area and during the daytime.

"This just takes it one step further and brings it right onto our property and right outside a police station. If you have an issue, you can just walk into the police station and speak with somebody," he says.

Police are reminding the public that officers will not be involved in these exchanges. They will not mediate, document or be a witness to private transactions and will only get involved if requested or if the transaction becomes a criminal matter.

Police say they cannot use the police computer system to run model numbers, serial numbers, etc. of items that are part of a private exchange unless there is an investigation initiated.

For officer and public safety police ask the public not to bring any firearms or weapons in the lobby of the police station.

LaSalle police are offering the following tips to protect yourself during a buy and sell exchange:

- Trust your instincts. Stop. Pause. Think. If something seems too good to be true, it likely is

- Limit the amount of personal information you provide, including where you live or work

- Take your cell phone with you

- Complete your transaction during daytime hours

- Do not carry large sums of cash

- Don't go alone. Use the buddy system when possible. Bring a family or friend with you, or at the very least, let someone know who you will be meeting, the time, and the location of the exchange

- Be cautious when buying/selling high-value items

- Where possible communicate via email so that a record is kept

- To reduce the potential of falling victim to fraud, never complete a buy-and-sell transaction by mail

- When meeting in person, always inspect the goods you wish to purchase before giving money to the seller