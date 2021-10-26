Anchor Danly holding Halloween style job fair

The help wanted sign is up at Anchor Danly in Windsor.

The manufacturer on Ouellette Avenue is holding a drive-thru job fair on Wednesday October 27 from 10am until 6pm.

Human Resources Director Janette Emerson says the job fair will have a Halloween feel to it and the company is encouraging those who are applying to dress up in a Halloween costume.

She says they're hoping for 100 applicants.

"We will interview right from the car on the spot and tell you a little bit about our company and hopefully you'll enjoy the experience and then we'll give you a free gift on your way out," she says.

Emerson says the average employee tenure at the plant is 18-years.

"We have a lot to offer with good compensation package, perks," says Emerson. "We do employee appreciation days, benefits, we have a gain sharing program. There's a lot of good things for the employees."

She's asking those who attend to bring their resume.

Emerson says 15 positions are currently available but says the company is always looking to add to its candidate pipeline.

Positions available include welders, CNC and general factory employees.