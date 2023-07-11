Anderdon Park tennis and pickleball courts approved for repairs over next few years

Anderdon courts in Amherstburg will see repairs over the next few years until a new tennis and pickleball court is installed at the Libro Centre.

During Monday evening's meeting, council approved for $40,000 to be put toward Anderdon Park to repair the tennis and pickleball courts.

Three options were presented to council, with Option 1 seeing yearly repairs made to cracking within the courts in Anderdon with a cost of $8,500 each year for four years, ultimately using the $40,000 provided.

Option 2 would see a full seal of cracking and an acrylic coating, which would cost $45,000. Since this is over the budget, the remaining funding would be taken from the $100,000 allocated for the new Libro Centre courts.

And lastly Option 3 would have the same work completed as Option 1, however it would only be done one time at a cost of $8,500. The remaining $31,000 would be set aside for completion of the work at the Libro Centre courts.

Council decided to approve Option 1, stating that by being able to make minor repairs to the Anderdon courts will give residents an area to play while the new courts are being built at the Libro Centre.

On the June 12 meeting, council approved $100,000 for new pickleball and tennis courts at the Libro Centre.

