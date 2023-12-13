iHeartRadio
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61


Andre Braugher, l'acteur lauréat d'un Emmy, surtout connu pour ses rôles dans les séries Homicide: Life on The Street et Brooklyn Nine-Nine, est décédé lundi à l'âge de 61 ans. (The Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES - Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series "Homicide: Life on The Street" and "Brooklyn 99." 

Braugher's publicist Jennifer Allen told Variety that he died Monday at age 61. 

The Chicago-born actor had his breakthrough role alongside Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman in 1989's "Glory" the Oscar-winning film about an All-black regiment during the Civil War. 

He played a detective for seven seasons in the 1990s on the NBC police drama "Homicide: Life on the Street."

Later he played a police captain for eight seasons in the Fox comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

He won two Emmys and was nominated 11 times.

