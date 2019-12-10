Andreescu's Canada's Top Athlete

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu has won the 2019 Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year.

She is the first tennis player to win the award.

The winner of the award is selected annually by a panel of sports journalists from across the country.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title when she defeated American star Serena Williams in the final of the U.S. Open.

That star-making performance capped a stellar year for the 19-year-old, who also won the Rogers Cup in Toronto and the prestigious BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California.

She earned over US$6.5 million on the season and is ranked fifth in the world after starting the year ranked No. 152.



with files from Canadian Press

