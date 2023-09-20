Angels' Shohei Ohtani undergoes elbow surgery

(Los Angeles, CA) -- Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani won't be pitching in the 2024 season.

The Los Angeles Angels announced Ohtani underwent elbow surgery on Tuesday and he's expected to return to the mound in 2025.

Ohtani is expected to be available as a hitter on Opening Day next season.

The 29-year-old had suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on August 23rd, but continued to bat until he suffered an oblique strain in early September.

Ohtani has played his entire MLB career with the Angels, but is set to hit free agency after this season.

