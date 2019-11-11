Angle Ready to Play the Russians

Windsor Spitfires forward Tyler Angle will suit up for Team OHL on Monday night in the CHL Canada-Russia Junior Hockey Series.

Angle tells AM800 Sports he's looking forward to the game.

"I'm just going to go there and playing an easy game, play the way I normally do with confidence and hopefully put some numbers up on the board and help the team."

Angle was added to the roster after Team OHL defeated the Russians 4-1 last Thursday night.

"Actually, the day after they played Russia the first night and they had a couple of injuries and I was fortunate enough to be the next guys on the list."

Angle, a Columbus Blue Jackets NHL prospect, leads the Spitfires in scoring.

The 19-year-old from Thorold has scored 11 goals and 23 points in 16 OHL games for Windsor this season.

Angle is glad his game is finally getting noticed.

"My whole life I've just been proving people wrong and I haven't really been invited to any Hockey Canada things and now when it comes to one of the most important stages to get the invite was pretty huge."

The Canada Russia series is considered a showcase for hopefuls for the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Russia split the first two games with Team QMJHL in New Brunswick before losing to the OHL last Thursday in Kitchener.

Puck drop for Monday night's game is 7 p.m. in London.

The Spitfires return to action on Friday when they travel to Erie.

You can listen to the game beginning with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m. on AM800.