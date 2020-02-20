Animal Cruelty Charges Laid in Tecumseh Break-In

Two people have been arrested by the Ontario Provincial Police following a break and enter in Tecumseh where two dogs were poisoned.

The OPP were called to Concession 11 on December 23rd after a resident returned home to find a vehicle leaving the driveway at a high rate of speed.

Police say the home had been ransacked, items were stolen, and the family's dogs appeared to have been poisoned and needed urgent veterinary care.

Investigators obtained surveillance video and two suspects were identified and have since been arrested.

Bryan Hands, 33, of Essex and Corey Ryan, 35 of Windsor remain in custody and are both charged with break and enter, cruelty to animals and taking an auto without consent.