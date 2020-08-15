Animated Child Porn Results in Charges

A Windsor man is charged after police found cartoon and animated images of child pornography.

According to police, an investigation started in July and on Thursday, August 13 officers entered a home in the 1800 block of Slater Street near Southdale Drive where they seized several electronic devices as evidence.

A male suspect was also at the home and was arrested without incident.

Police say this serves as a reminder to the public that images of this nature are illegal to possess and serious criminal charges can be laid.



The 32-year-old is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.