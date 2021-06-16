Announcement on Easing Travel Restrictions Could Happen by Monday

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc is signalling that Canadians can expect an announcement by Monday on the easing of pandemic travel restrictions.

But he warns the relaxed rules won't necessarily go into effect immediately.

He stresses that the restrictions will be phased out slowly and cautiously, and only so long as vaccination rates continue to climb and the number of COVID-19 cases in Canada continues to decline.

The government has been deciding on a monthly basis whether to renew the restrictions, with the current orders-in-council due to expire Monday.

It has already said it will relax quarantine protocols in early July for fully vaccinated citizens who are eligible to return to Canada.

Business groups have been pressuring the government to ease up on travel restrictions, particularly at the Canada-U-S border.

The hard-hit tourism, hospitality and airlines sectors in particular are hoping for relaxed rules that will allow some resumption of tourist travel.