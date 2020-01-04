Annual E-Waste Collection Drive Kicks Off Saturday

If you're looking to safely dispose old electronics and appliances after the holidays, Habitat for Humanity has you covered.

The annual tradition offering free recycling begins Saturday morning at both Windsor Home Depot locations.

Money raised through the recycling process is put toward building new homes for those in need in Windsor-Essex.

The ReStore E-Waste and Appliance Recycling Program hopes to collect more than 450,000kg of items this year.

Everything from audio-video equipment to kitchen appliances can be dropped off at the Home Depot at 1925 Division Rd. and 6570 Tecumseh Rd. E. from 10am to 4pm Saturday.